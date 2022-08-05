Night time photos of Nohomin Creek wildfire, about two kilometres north of Lytton, B.C. July 14, 2022. (Facebook/Edith Loring Kuhanga)

Night time photos of Nohomin Creek wildfire, about two kilometres north of Lytton, B.C. July 14, 2022. (Facebook/Edith Loring Kuhanga)

Nohomin creek wildfire near Lytton slows with cooler weather

Burning conditions will likely return to what was experienced in late July with weekend heat

The Nohomin Creek wildfire is reported to be less aggressive in the cooler, wet weather.

No growth was reported overnight on Aug. 4, and the fire’s south, northeast, and east flanks remain stable with no active fire behaviour.

There is active fire behaviour in the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park. In this area, the blaze is burning on steep cliffs, and rocky terrain ground crews cannot access.

There will continue to be smoke and active fire within the park boundaries.

Temperatures are forecast to return to above seasonal over the weekend and burning conditions will likely return to what was experienced in late July.

The high for Aug. 5 in the area of the blaze is a cloudy 27C but will climb to 35C by the weekend.

READ MORE: Lightning sparks 2 fires above Okanagan Mountain Park

READ MORE: South Okanagan wildfire sees significant growth, evacuation orders still in effect

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bcwildfire

Previous story
VIDEO: 13 caribou born in maternity pen released into the B.C. wild
Next story
Rain, cooler temperatures give B.C. wildfire fighters a brief reprieve

Just Posted

A health-care worker prepares monkeypox vaccine. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
UPDATE: Island Health opening more monkeypox vaccine appointments Friday

Jasper Amos pets a hedgehog with Penny Wouters, right, of Boots and Bridles 4-H Club, Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Fall Fair Night Market. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni District Fall Fair night market becomes a bit of a barn raiser

Blake Timothy, 6, left, Gabriel Burney, 5, Teagan Eyford and Blaike Eyford, 9 prepare their spot to watch the Sunset Cinema outdoor movie at Bob Dailey Stadium on July 17, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
SCENE AND HEARD: Outdoor movie a big draw for Port Alberni audiences

Port Alberni taekwondo black belt master, Warren Lee, right, receives his black belt in Gracie Jiu-Jitsu in Miami from Royce Gracie, making Lee one of only four black belts in Canada under Royce Gracie. SUBMITTED PHOTO
Royce Gracie returns to Dragon Martial Arts in Port Alberni for weekend workshop