Rail lines running parallel to the U.S. border are sandbagged in Abbotsford. Andy Holota / Black Press Media photo.

Rail lines running parallel to the U.S. border are sandbagged in Abbotsford. Andy Holota / Black Press Media photo.

UPDATE: Sumas, Wa., sounds flood siren, Nooksack River flowing over U.S. border into Abbotsford

100 millimetres of rain dumped on the region raised water levels at bottom of Sumas Lake by 3 inches

The City of Sumas has sounded their flood sirens. The Nooksack River has breached its banks in Everson and is flowing across Main Street and into Abbotsford.

The alarm was sounded at 3:13 p.m., and the city has warned there may be a short amount of time before all roads in and out of Sumas could close.

“After that point, it will be safer to shelter in place. Please make any necessary preparations now,” the city said.

Sumas Mayor John Perry said Main Street has closed, and their fields are full of surface water that have limited capacity.

Mayor Henry Braun said earlier at a press conference this afternoon, that once the water crosses Main Street, there is nothing to stop it from flowing into Abbotsford.

The Canadian Armed Forces have been sandbagging Huntingdon Village along the U.S. border to divert the flow of the water into the eastern side of the Sumas Prairie, which is already flooded.

RELATED: Upcoming 3rd atmospheric river could be worst since 1st B.C storm 2 weeks ago: Farnworth

PHOTOS: Abbotsford Police plead with Huntingdon Village residents to heed evacuation order

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
Canada’s first 2 cases of Omicron COVID variant detected in Ontario
Next story
Omicron response should focus on global vaccine equity, not travel bans: scientists

Just Posted

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office is located in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO
Bylaw enforcement is about to get tougher in the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District

Flooding on Martindale Road in Parksville. There is a flood watch in effect for most of Vancouver Island, with the B.C. River Forecast Centre warning of “potential for flood flows” on the Englishman River and elsewhere. (Black Press file photo)
Streamflow advisory upgraded to flood watch for most of Vancouver Island

One of the flooded farms in Sumas Prairie from an aerial tour with provincial officials, Nov. 23, 2021. Some farms are recovering but more heavy rain is expected. (B.C. government photo)
B.C., Ottawa to match flood relief donations to Canadian Red Cross

This photo, circa 1914, looks west down Angus Street in Port Alberni. Two men stand in the centre of the dirt road with houses, the inlet and Arbutus Ridge in the background. The man on the right is identified as Mr. Johnstone. This photo is one of 24,000 contained in the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN12531 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Angus Street in Port Alberni