North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP ask for help finding wanted man with ties to Victoria, Port Alberni

Officers at the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment are looking for assistance from the public in locating an offender they say is violent, who is wanted on outstanding warrants.

On Nov. 3, 2020, the courts issued several warrants for Travis Jury, 31, for a variety of violent offences, including assault, being unlawfully in a dwelling house, robbery, using an imitation firearm, and breach of the conditions of his release.

Jury has ties to the Cowichan Valley, Port Alberni, and Victoria.

He is described as white with fair skin, 5 foot 11 and 176 lbs, and has red hair and blue eyes.

Jury’s nickname is “Red” and he has a multi-coloured sleeve tattoo on his right arm that includes an illustration of the Grim Reaper.

Anyone who sees Jury is encouraged to call 911 or contact local police.

RCMP warn the public not to engage or interact with him as he is considered violent.

