North Cowichan/ Duncan RCMP ask for help identifying suspect in smoke grenade incident

RCMP ask for help identifying suspect in smoke grenade incident who fled in unique-looking car

The suspect fled the scene in a black Scion tC with no front plate, and blacked out windows. (RCMP handout)

The suspect fled the scene in a black Scion tC with no front plate, and blacked out windows. (RCMP handout)

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are hoping the public can name the suspect in an alleged theft by smoke grenade.

On Feb. 23, police were called by the Cowichan Canadian Tire manager about 7:30 p.m. after a smoke grenade, the type police say are typically used for paintball and airsoft, was set off inside the store.

“Through investigation it is believed that the suspect filled a shopping cart with several hundred dollars of items, then activated the smoke grenade and then fled the store,” said a news release issued by Vancouver Island RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Manseau.

The stolen goods were all recovered but the suspect fled in a black Scion tC with no front plate, and blacked out windows, an uncommon vehicle in Canada, though police say easily recognizable to those familiar with cars.

“This was a unique method of distraction, and also unique car used by the suspect,” Manseau said. “We’re hoping that by distributing photos of the suspect and the car, someone from the public will recognize them, and contact the RCMP.”

The suspect is a Caucasian male between 5-foot-10 inches and six feet tall. He’s got a medium build and was dressed in a grey ECKO sweat shirt and track pants. He’s believed to be 30 to 35 years old.

Those with information about this or any other police investigation, or who can identify this suspect are urged to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

cowichan valleyRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for a suspect who filled a shopping cart with several hundred dollars of items, then activated the smoke grenade and then fled the store. (RCMP handout)

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for a suspect who filled a shopping cart with several hundred dollars of items, then activated the smoke grenade and then fled the store. (RCMP handout)

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for a suspect who filled a shopping cart with several hundred dollars of items, then activated the smoke grenade and then fled the store. (RCMP handout)

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for a suspect who filled a shopping cart with several hundred dollars of items, then activated the smoke grenade and then fled the store. (RCMP handout)

Previous story
30 cases of fraud since COVID tests became mandatory to enter Canada: CBSA
Next story
Missing Alert Bay teen’s body found after four-day search

Just Posted

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

McLean Mill was established as a working sawmill in 1926 in the Alberni Valley, and has been open as a national historic site since 2000. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
McLean Mill site will be better used outside of the ALR, say proponents

City of Port Alberni will decide whether to apply for removal of ALR at 2 p.m. meeting

Vicki McLeod will be presenting her pictures of “wild swimming” at an online women’s Zoom event, YakFest, on April 5. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
‘Wild swimming’ offers a cure for the COVID-19 blues

Nanaimo author Vicki McLeod shares her wild swimming experience

Island Health is warning parents that more COVID-19 exposures are expected in schools in the coming weeks. (Black Press Media file photo)
More school exposures expected in coming weeks, warns Island Health

More cases at social events means more children exposed

Port Alberni RCMP members collect evidence at the scene of a homicide on Fourth Avenue Saturday, March 27, 2021. A 20-year-old man from Port Alberni and Ahousaht First Nation was found suffering from stab wounds in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Police confirm death of 20-year-old man in Port Alberni was homicide

Victim, suspect likely known to each other, say RCMP

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canada to pause Oxford-AstraZeneca shots for under-55s

This is a breaking news story, with more details to come

Shambhala Music Festival is postponed until next summer. Photo: Submitted
Kootenays’ Shambhala electronic music festival postponed to 2022

It’s the second straight year Shambhala Music Festival has been pushed back

FILE – Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. reports more than 2,500 COVID cases over the weekend as variants continue to spread

Just under half the cases were in Fraser Health

A DriveB.C. webcam image showing the intersection of the Nanaimo Parkway and Aulds Road earlier this afternoon. (DriveB.C. image)
Two children hurt as semi truck and minivan crash on Nanaimo Parkway

Southbound traffic near Aulds Road was detoured for several hours during investigation

(Metro Creative photo)
UPDATE: B.C. announces amendments to school mask mandate amid COVID surge

Other provinces have brought in more stringent mask mandates for students

One suspect is facing a charge of assault with a weapon and uttering threats and two others face charges of assault and uttering threats after a mall security guard in Nanaimo was threatened with a knife on the weekend. (File photo)
Three men arrested after security guard threatened with knife in Nanaimo

Suspect allegedly produced knife when he was asked to leave drug store in Harewood

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Greater Victoria Realtor started a GoFundMe to raise $250,000 for the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre following numerous allegations of sexual assault against local real estate agents. (Courtesy of Victoria Sexual Assault Centre)
Greater Victoria Realtor starts GoFundMe for survivors of sexual assault

Four area real estate agents accused of sexual assualt

Tamika Mountain. (Alert Bay RCMP supplied photo)
Missing Alert Bay teen’s body found after four-day search

RCMP: ‘There was no foul play, nothing suspicious’

Most Read