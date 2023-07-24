North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP asking for help to locate missing man

Police are looking for assistance from the community to locate Nicholas Blackwell who was last seen in the Duncan area on July 7. (Twitter)Police are looking for assistance from the community to locate Nicholas Blackwell who was last seen in the Duncan area on July 7. (Twitter)
Police are looking for assistance from the community to locate Nicholas Blackwell who was last seen in the Duncan area on July 7. (Twitter)Police are looking for assistance from the community to locate Nicholas Blackwell who was last seen in the Duncan area on July 7. (Twitter)

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Nicholas Blackwell who requires immediate medical assessment. Blackwell was last seen in the Duncan area on July 7 at about 2:40 p.m.

Blackwell is a Caucasian male, 40 years old, 6 foot 4, with a thin build and reddish hair and last seen wearing an orange/salmon coloured sweater, jeans and black shoes.

He may have changed his clothes and may now be wearing blue sweat pants and a white t-shirt.

Blackwell does not have a fixed address and may be frequenting homeless camps in the Duncan or nearby area.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Nicholas Blackwell is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

missing person

Previous story
‘Disgusting’: Island cyclists say nails, screws deliberately put in bike lane
Next story
2 B.C. children still missing after 6 days of Amber Alert

Just Posted

Construction takes place on Bamfield Main in early February 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY CTV NEWS)
Chip seal work begins on Bamfield Main in ‘final phase’ of road surfacing project

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber performs at a concert marking the end of Formula One, in Jidda, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. How did he get his start in music? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Amr Nabil)
QUIZ: Are you ready for some sounds of summer?

The late Nelson Dunkin has been gone since the late 1990s but his memory as a Barkley Sound character remains. Author Jim Badke is looking for stories of people who met Dunkin. (PHOTO COURTESY JIM BADKE)
Biographer seeks personal tales, photos of Nelson Dunkin

A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. The uncertainty at British Columbia ports continues as the union representing about 7,400 workers and their employers remain without a deal in what one labour expert calls a “unprecedented” situation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. port union to recommend settlement agreement to its members