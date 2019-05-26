North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP looking for missing woman

Angela Marie Mitchell, 35, was last seen on May 16, 2019. (Submitted)

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking for help in locating a 35-year-old woman who has been missing since earlier this month.

Angela Marie Mitchell, 35, was last seen around 9 a.m. on May 16 in the area of 2763 Beverly Street in Duncan.

She is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-4 and approximately 200 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and green eyes. She was wearing black leggings and a grey hoodie when last seen, and had no bags with her.

Anyone who has seen Mitchell or knows of her whereabouts should contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Cowichan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and reference police file number 2019-8662.