North Cowichan was Canada’s warmest place on Wednesday, reaching a high of 15.9 C. (File photo)

North Cowichan is Canada’s hot spot on Wednesday

The Warmland lives up to its name

The Warmland lived up to its name this week.

North Cowichan was the hottest place in Canada on Wednesday (Nov. 14), hitting a high of 15.9 C.

The coldest place in Canada on Wednesday was Eureka, Nunavut, where it bottomed out at -38.2 C. B.C.’s chilliest location was the Fort Nelson Airport at -9.8 C.

According to the Government of Canada website, it was the highest temperature on record for the North Cowichan weather station, although available information only dates back to 2008. The coldest temperature on a Nov. 14 during that time is -6.6 C, set in 2014.

The high in 2017 was 7.7 C, but in 2016 it was a balmy 12.1 C.

