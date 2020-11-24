The North Island 9-1-1 Corporation (NI911) has supported local residents for 25 years. Black Press file photo

The North Island 9-1-1 Corporation (NI911) has supported local residents for 25 years. Black Press file photo

North Island 911 looks to change how they get funding

Three options to be decided upon in early 2021

The North Island 911 corporation is going to be increasing its tax requisition for many of the residents of the six regional districts it covers in 2021.

The only question remaining is how much that increase will be.

The North Island 911 corporation operates the 911 service for the Strathcona Regional District, Comox Valley Regional District, Regional District of Mt. Waddington, Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District, qathet Regional District and a portion of the Regional District of Nanaimo. The corporation has been looking into changing its funding model for years. The board has given notice that it will be changing the cost allocation structure in early 2021. The Strathcona Regional District’s representative on that board, Claire Moglove, made a report on the latest meeting of the North Island 911 Corporation to the SRD on Nov. 18.

“It’s not a question of if there’ll be a change, it’s what that change will look like,” Moglove said.

Currently, the cost of the service is based on assessed property value. However, the increase in property values in different regional districts has varied considerably, leaving some users paying far more than other users in different parts of the Island.

“When the shareholder agreement was first put together, it was based on the assessments at that time,” Moglove explained during the SRD meeting. “The assessments in those areas have gone up more than other districts. Comox Valley has 29 per cent of the shares, but they pay 32 per cent based on assessment. RDN (Nanaimo) has 24 per cent of the shares, but they pay 27 per cent. That’s what caused this to come to the 911 board.”

Three options were preferred by the 911 board, the first would be to allocate costs from each regional district based half on assessed property values and half based on the population of that regional district. The second option would be to base the allocation on call volumes from the regional districts, similar to a usage fee, and then cover the administration of the service based on assessments. The third is similar to the second, but with administration costs split by population/assessed value.

“Each one will involve an increase to the Strathcona Regional District,” Moglove said. “The one that I was pushing for most was the 50/50, which would increase the requisition for the Strathcona Regional District by less than 50,000, and would entail around 40 cents per 100,000, so a $2 increase for a $500,000 house.”

That is roughly a one per cent increase over previous years. The other two options would increase the SRD’s share by five per cent and six per cent respectively.

Approval of items are on a weighted vote based on the number of shares each regional district holds. Mt. Waddington has one vote, qathet two, Alberni-Clayoquot three, SRD four, RDN five, CVRD six.

The North Island 911 board will revisit the matter in January, where they will likely vote on one option and have the new system in place for 2021.

RELATED: Why some people don’t get emergency alert notifications

North Island 9-1-1 celebrates 25 years of serving the community


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Emergency PreparednessNews

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s inability to manufacture vaccines in-house will delay distribution: Trudeau
Next story
Senior from Gibsons caught viewing child porn sentenced to 10 months

Just Posted

Port Alberni court house (Alberni Valley News)
Alberni man gets four years for multiple sex assault charges

Colin Robert Hall was found guilty in the Port Alberni Law Courts

John Edmondson, left, and Colin Minions from the Bread of Life are two of the team working to reopen the Third Avenue facility as a warming centre. Nov. 20, 2020 (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni’s Bread of Life to open as warming centre

Centre will offer a place for those with no other place to go to get out of cold weather

Randy Brown, owner of Wintergreen Apartments on Fourth Avenue, has five trailers and a motorhome at the back of his property that he is renting to people who had been previously homeless. He wants to put 15 trailers on his property, hooked up to city sewer and water and BC Hydro. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Another Port Alberni property slapped with remediation order

The Wintergreen Apartments are on Fourth Avenue, across from the bottle depot

Volunteers gather at Third Avenue and Mar Street on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 to walk the streets of Uptown Port Alberni searching for people sleeping in alleys to hand out food and Naloxone kits. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni tent city evicted again

Campers took over gazebo at Roger Creek Park

Richard Hawksworth, 88, has been living in the Alberni Valley since 1946. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Port Alberni senior raises funds for the less fortunate

Richard Hawksworth contributes to the well-being of others

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. daily COVID-19 cases hits record 941 on Tuesday

Further restrictions on indoor exercise take effect

Stock photo
Senior from Gibsons caught viewing child porn sentenced to 10 months

74-year-old pleaded guilty after police seized 1,500-2,500 images

BC Teachers' Federation President Teri Mooring is asking parents of school-aged children to encourage the wearing of masks when possible in schools. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
LETTER: Teachers union encourages culture of mask wearing in B.C. schools

BCTF President Teri Mooring asks parents to talk with children about wearing masks in school

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to the media about the COVID-19 virus outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s inability to manufacture vaccines in-house will delay distribution: Trudeau

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in first few months of 2021, prime minister says

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The North Island 9-1-1 Corporation (NI911) has supported local residents for 25 years. Black Press file photo
North Island 911 looks to change how they get funding

Three options to be decided upon in early 2021

(Pixabay)
All dance studios, other indoor group fitness facilities must close amid updated COVID-19 rules

Prior announcement had said everything except spin, HIIT and hot yoga could remain open

B.C. Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond speaks to reporters from Prince George via Zoom conference, Nov. 24, 2020. MLAs are being sworn in for the legislature session this week, many of them also by video. (B.C. legislature)
B.C. Liberal leadership contest will wait for election post-mortem

Interim leader set to face NDP on payments for COVID-19

Most Read