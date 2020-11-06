North Island – Powell River MP Rachel Blaney received unanimous support for a motion condemning Whole Foods and its owner Jeff Bezos for banning poppies from staff uniforms. Photo contributed

North Island MP gets unanimous support for condemning Whole Foods’ poppy ban

  • Nov. 6, 2020 11:30 a.m.
North Island MP and NDP Critic for Veterans Affair Rachel Blaney received unanimous support for her motion condemning grocery retailer Whole Foods for its ban on employees wearing poppies on their uniform.

Blaney rose on a point of order Nov. 6 to ask for unanimous consent to introduce a motion stating: “That this House condemn Whole Foods and its owner Jeff Bezos for banning its employees from wearing poppies on their uniform and demand that the policy be reversed immediately.”

The grocery chain, a subsidiary of Amazon (owned by American multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos), sparked outrage when it was revealed that wearing a poppy in honour of Remembrance Day violated the company’s uniform policy and would not be allowed at any of the retail locations including 14 in Canada.

“This is disheartening and disrespectful – to the employees, to veterans and their families, and to all Canadians,” Blaney said in a press release.

All members participating in the hybrid sitting of the House of Commons granted unanimous consent to hear the motion and subsequently passed it unanimously as well.

“Especially this year when mass public gatherings for Remembrance Day will not occur, everyone should be allowed to wear a poppy for Remembrance Week,” said Blaney. “Thanking those who sacrificed for the freedoms our country stands for isn’t controversial or political. The support from all parties for this motion is evidence of that.”

