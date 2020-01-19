Police and EMTs load a patient into an ambulance on Main Street in Smithers Jan. 18. (Thom Barker photo)

Northern B.C. RCMP investigating alleged sexual assault in lingerie store

One person was transported by ambulance to hospital following RCMP investigation at Sedaz

Smithers RCMP has confirmed an incident yesterday afternoon at Sedaz Lingerie on Main Street in Smithers was an alleged sexual assault.

The police response was significant with four RCMP vehicles attending the store just before 1 p.m. Officers were on scene for more than an hour before helping EMTs load the victim into an ambulance for transport to Bulkley Valley District Hospital.

Smithers Staff Sgt. Terry Gillespie told The Interior News the incident is still under investigation and they are not releasing any information on a possible suspect or suspects.

E Division (B.C.) RCMP said they are working on a press release.

Stay tuned to www.interior-news.com for further developments as they become available.

