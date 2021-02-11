Extreme cold weather this week will continue to transform the landscape in the Cariboo Chilcotin this week. This image of the Fraser River was taken just as the temperatures were starting to drop. (Denise Cahoose/Contributed to Williams Lake)

Northern B.C. spot the coldest place in Canada at -41 C

Records come as much of the province has turned into an ice box

Overnight Wednesday was cold in B.C., with many cities breaking records as the province gets hit with an arctic outflow, sparking a number of weather warnings from Environment Canada.

As much of the province turned into an ice box, at least a dozen cities reached new all-time lows for Feb. 10.

The oldest record to break was seen in Quesnel, which saw -35.3 C overnight, breaking the 1905 record of -34.4 C.

Weather warnings are in effect for most of the province.

Weather records broken on Wednesday:

Burns Lake Area: -40.2 C (-33.4 C set in 2018)

Clinton: -31 C (-29.8 C set in 2019)

Dease Lake Area: -40.7 C (-37.8 C set in 1951)

Mackenzie Area: -31.6 C (-28.5 C set in 2014)

Nelson: -12.8 C (-11.9 C in 2014)

Prince Rupert Area: -15.1 C (-12.2 C set in 1975)

Puntzi Mountain Area -41 C (-38.8 C set in 2019)

Quesnel: -35.3 C (-34.4 C set in 1905)

Sandspit Area: -7 C (-6.7 C set in 1975)

Smithers: -34.8 C (-30.6 set in 1939)

Sparwood: -27.8 C (-27.5 C in 2019)

Williams Lake: -30.2 C (-29.9 C set in 2019)

Severe weather

