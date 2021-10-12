The Northern Lights were out over Williams Lake Thanksgiving night. (Kyle Nuqui photo)

The Northern Lights were out over Williams Lake Thanksgiving night. (Kyle Nuqui photo)

Northern Lights put on a show across B.C. skies on Thanksgiving night

Northern Lights also visible over much of the Interior

B.C. residents were treated to a brilliant light show in the night skies Thanksgiving night, Oct. 11.

The Northern Lights were visible over much of the province starting at about 9:30 p.m.

Readers noted the Northern Lights were “absolutely stunning” and many across B.C. said they could be seen in Vancouver, Kamloops, Quesnel, Prince George, Fort St. John and Grande Prairie.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Northern lights

Previous story
Moose with arrow in back hump spotted wandering around near Fernie
Next story
Sister of West Kootenay man killed by RCMP testifies at inquest

Just Posted

John Mayba and brought the region’s climate emergency into focus with a rally Sept. 8 in front of Port Alberni City Hall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Survey shows concern for climate impact in Alberni Valley

Dog Mountain Brewing owners Andy Richards and Robin Miles, from left, and Twin City Brewing owner Aaron Colyn show off their awards (gold and bronze, respectively) from the Canadian Brewing Awards in Quebec City in September. (PHOTO COURTESY DOG MOUNTAIN BREWING)
Port Alberni brewers win big at national brewing competition

Bombers forward Grayson Erickson squares off against a Peninsula Panthers player on Wednesday night’s 4-3 comeback win. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers win two in a row

Racers take part in the wheel to wheel action on Sunday, Oct. 3. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Offroad racing roars back in Port Alberni