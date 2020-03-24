A sign about the location of the Cape Scott Provincial Park. (Facebook photo/The Cape Scott Park and North Coast Trail)

Northern Vancouver Island provincial park suspends services due to COVID-19

“We have closed washroom and day use facilities, and camping is no longer permitted”

One of the most popular Northern Vancouver Island outdoor attractions has temporarily suspended services due to COVID-19.

The Cape Scott Park and North Coast Trail’s social media page announced the suspended services on March 24, stating, “We have closed washroom and day use facilities, and camping is no longer permitted anywhere in our park at this time. Hiking trails are still accessible but if you are not self-isolating, please respect social distancing protocol by keeping a minimum of 2 metres between you and other people. As always, make sure to hike out all of your garbage.”

ABOUT CAPE SCOTT PROVINCIAL PARK

Cape Scott Provincial Park is a provincial park located at the cape of the same name, which is the northwestern tip of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada. It was established in 1973 with about 37,200 acres (15,100 ha), and later expanded to approximately 22,294 hectares (55,090 acres). Lanz and Cox Islands Provincial Park, formerly Scott Islands Marine Provincial Park, is offshore, to the northwest of Cape Scott.

The park is known for its old growth forest and sandy beaches. The terrain is rugged and the area is known for its heavy rain and violent storms.

RELATED: Mt. Washington shuts down services due to COVID-19

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No immediate plans to use cell phone tracking in COVID-19 fight: Trudeau
Next story
Tories will support aid to Canadians, not Liberal ‘power grab’: Scheer

Just Posted

Port Alberni Port Authority cuts back operations in response to COVID-19

China Creek Campground closed until June 1

Love letters from Port Alberni, the community with a heart

People got creative with their community heart hunt ideas on the weekend

COVID-19: Theatre BC cancels Mainstage Festival in Port Alberni

‘Provincials’ of community theatre set to take place in July 2020

Outbreak of illness in Port Alberni seniors homes not COVID-19: Island Health

Anyone tested for flu in high-risk category will now be tested for COVID-19

COVID-19: Playgrounds closed in Port Alberni, Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District

Signage will be posted at playgrounds “as soon as possible”

A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you

Help for renters is coming, Premier John Horgan says

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Avalanche Canada to stop avalanche forecasting early

The organization said decision is due to lack of reliable data and concerns for healthcare system

Tories will support aid to Canadians, not Liberal ‘power grab’: Scheer

MPs are supposed to debate and vote on legislation to deliver an $82-billion aid package

No immediate plans to use cell phone tracking in COVID-19 fight: Trudeau

Prime minister said that all options are on the table to keep Canadians safe during exceptional times

Parks Canada to close access to trails

The agency is urging people to stay at home; will close parking lots at midnight

National coronavirus update, March 24: Parliament suspends emergency session

Coronavirus news from around Canada, updated at 10 a.m.

Northern Vancouver Island provincial park suspends services due to COVID-19

“We have closed washroom and day use facilities, and camping is no longer permitted”

Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

Parliament to debate emergency spending and government powers in COVID-19 fight

Most Read