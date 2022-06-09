Now-grown daughters want answers in case of Island woman missing for 17 years

Belinda Cameron was last seen at Shoppers Drug Mart in Esquimalt in 2005. Investigators have made a renewed call for information 17 years after her disappearance. (Courtesy of VicPD) Belinda Cameron was last seen at Shoppers Drug Mart in Esquimalt in 2005. Investigators have made a renewed call for information 17 years after her disappearance. (Courtesy of VicPD) Belinda Cameron was last seen at Shoppers Drug Mart in Esquimalt in 2005. Investigators have made a renewed call for information 17 years after her disappearance. (Courtesy of VicPD) Belinda Cameron was last seen at Shoppers Drug Mart in Esquimalt in 2005. Investigators have made a renewed call for information 17 years after her disappearance. (Courtesy of VicPD)

A renewed call has been made in the case of an Indigenous Esquimalt woman who disappeared 17 years ago.

Belinda Cameron was last seen at the Esquimalt Road Shoppers Drug Mart on May 11, 2005 and was reported missing on June 4, 2005.

Cameron’s disappearance is considered suspicious and Victoria police investigators believe that she was the victim of foul play. Her case continues to be investigated as a homicide.

She was 42 when she went missing. At that time, Cameron was described as a 5’8” Indigenous woman weighing about 170 pounds with a medium to large build. She had long, dark brown hair that she wore parted in the middle, and dark brown eyes. She also wore silver-framed glasses.

Investigators have released two new photos of Cameron, showing her with her then-young daughters, who are now grown. Her daughters are seeking to understand where their mother is today, Victoria police said.

The department added it remains committed to bringing closure to the family and it believes somebody knows what happened to Cameron.

Anyone with information on where she may be, or what may have happened to her, is asked to call VicPD’s Historical Case Review Unit Office at 250-995-7390 or email its investigators at HCRU@Vicpd.ca. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

