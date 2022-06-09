Now-grown daughters want answers in case of Island woman missing for 17 years

Belinda Cameron was last seen at Shoppers Drug Mart in Esquimalt in 2005. Investigators have made a renewed call for information 17 years after her disappearance. (Courtesy of VicPD)Belinda Cameron was last seen at Shoppers Drug Mart in Esquimalt in 2005. Investigators have made a renewed call for information 17 years after her disappearance. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Belinda Cameron was last seen at Shoppers Drug Mart in Esquimalt in 2005. Investigators have made a renewed call for information 17 years after her disappearance. (Courtesy of VicPD)Belinda Cameron was last seen at Shoppers Drug Mart in Esquimalt in 2005. Investigators have made a renewed call for information 17 years after her disappearance. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Belinda Cameron was last seen at Shoppers Drug Mart in Esquimalt in 2005. Investigators have made a renewed call for information 17 years after her disappearance. (Courtesy of VicPD)Belinda Cameron was last seen at Shoppers Drug Mart in Esquimalt in 2005. Investigators have made a renewed call for information 17 years after her disappearance. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Belinda Cameron was last seen at Shoppers Drug Mart in Esquimalt in 2005. Investigators have made a renewed call for information 17 years after her disappearance. (Courtesy of VicPD)Belinda Cameron was last seen at Shoppers Drug Mart in Esquimalt in 2005. Investigators have made a renewed call for information 17 years after her disappearance. (Courtesy of VicPD)

A renewed call has been made in the case of an Indigenous Esquimalt woman who disappeared 17 years ago.

Belinda Cameron was last seen at the Esquimalt Road Shoppers Drug Mart on May 11, 2005 and was reported missing on June 4, 2005.

Cameron’s disappearance is considered suspicious and Victoria police investigators believe that she was the victim of foul play. Her case continues to be investigated as a homicide.

She was 42 when she went missing. At that time, Cameron was described as a 5’8” Indigenous woman weighing about 170 pounds with a medium to large build. She had long, dark brown hair that she wore parted in the middle, and dark brown eyes. She also wore silver-framed glasses.

Investigators have released two new photos of Cameron, showing her with her then-young daughters, who are now grown. Her daughters are seeking to understand where their mother is today, Victoria police said.

The department added it remains committed to bringing closure to the family and it believes somebody knows what happened to Cameron.

Anyone with information on where she may be, or what may have happened to her, is asked to call VicPD’s Historical Case Review Unit Office at 250-995-7390 or email its investigators at HCRU@Vicpd.ca. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Centennial Park in Central Saanich site of daytime brawl

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

EsquimaltVicPD

Previous story
Air, water search underway after empty powerboat found drifting off Vancouver
Next story
Canada target of Russian disinformation, with tweets linked to foreign powers

Just Posted

Two 85-foot commercial fishing vessels receive final outfitting at Canadian Maritime Engineering’s facility at Canal Beach in May 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
PROGRESS 2022: CME makes progress on Port Alberni waterfront

Contractors work on the Harbour Quay Story Tower on May 25, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
PROGRESS 2022: Port Alberni’s Harbour Quay marks new era

Jan Lavertu, owner of Westcoast Home Hardware in Port Alberni, says moving to the second anchor spot at the revamped Alberni Mall was a good move. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
PROGRESS 2022: Alberni Mall thrives on reinvention

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions, right, and other council members Ron Corbeil, left, city director of development services Scott Smith, councillors Cindy Solda, Ron Paulson, Deb Haggard and Helen Poon (missing: Dan Washington) gather on a foggy winter day to celebrate the city officially taking oer the Somass Sawmill lands. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
PROGRESS 2022: Somass sawmill site a gem on the water in Port Alberni