Occupants, pets escape fire in Courtenay home

Five residents have been displaced after a fire broke out in a house on the 1200 block of 5th Street in Courtenay, late Monday afternoon.

“I was at work and I got a call that the house was on fire,” said Amy Patton, one of the five residents in the rental home. “It started in the basement, but I don’t know much more. There was a plumber down there, trying to fix some frozen pipes.”

All five occupants, as well as three dogs and a cat, escaped.

Firefighters were still on the scene Monday evening.

