The West Shore RCMP detachment in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)

Officials unable to locate cougar that followed woman through Greater Victoria park

Woman called 911, ducked into safety in a nearby Colwood home

West Shore RCMP officers were dispatched after a woman reported she was being followed by a cougar in Latoria Creek Park in Colwood.

Police received a call from the woman at approximately 5:40 p.m. Friday (Nov. 19).

The 911 call taker asked the woman to stay calm, speak to the cougar in a gentle voice, avoid turning her back on the cougar and walk to the nearest home.

The cougar left once the woman was near homes.

The woman gained safe shelter inside a residence near the 400-block of Pelican Drive.

Officers walked along the area but could not locate the cougar.

RCMP say the woman was wearing a headlamp, which may have been what the cougar was attracted to given the darkness in the park.

The City of Colwood and B.C. Conservation Officer Service have been notified.

