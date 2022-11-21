Officials unable to locate cougar that followed woman through Greater Victoria park

West Shore RCMP officers were dispatched after a woman reported she was being followed by a cougar in Latoria Creek Park in Colwood.
Police received a call from the woman at approximately 5:40 p.m. Friday (Nov. 19).
The 911 call taker asked the woman to stay calm, speak to the cougar in a gentle voice, avoid turning her back on the cougar and walk to the nearest home.
The cougar left once the woman was near homes.
The woman gained safe shelter inside a residence near the 400-block of Pelican Drive.
Officers walked along the area but could not locate the cougar.
RCMP say the woman was wearing a headlamp, which may have been what the cougar was attracted to given the darkness in the park.
The City of Colwood and B.C. Conservation Officer Service have been notified.