Ben Stelter with Connor McDavid. (Twitter photo)

Ben Stelter with Connor McDavid. (Twitter photo)

Oilers mourn death of ‘dear friend’ Ben Stelter, 6, after battle with brain cancer

Ben Stelter was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer

The Edmonton Oilers say they are mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with cancer whom the team rallied around during their run to the Western Conference final.

Stelter’s father, Mike Stelter, said in a tweet that his son died Tuesday night.

Ben Stelter was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, before his fifth birthday.

He became a visible part of the Oilers’ playoff run, attending several games. The Oilers went on a 10-game home winning streak at one point with Stelter in attendance.

“We are mourning the passing of our dear friend, number one Oilers fan, good luck charm and inspiration, Ben Stelter,” the Oilers said Wednesday in a statement.

“Although small in stature, Ben’s impact on our team and community was massive.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CancerEdmontonNHL

Previous story
Remains of Northwest B.C. woman missing since 2018 found
Next story
Missing Chetwynd woman may be in Kelowna area

Just Posted

Ilhan Saferali will be performing at Char’s Landing on Sunday, Aug. 14 for Sunday Jazz. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
New York-based pianist takes the stage at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

A pair of Port Alberni Salmon Derby participants drop their lines in Alberni Harbour during the annual Labour Day fishing derby. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Alberni’s Somass River sockeye return doubles its original forecast

Bob Skelly is shown in a British Columbia NDP handout photo. Former British Columbia New Democratic Party leader Bob Skelly has died. In a message posted on social media, Premier John Horgan says he is saddened to hear of Skelly’s death and thanks him for his years of service to B.C. and Canada. (BC NDP photo)
Former B.C. New Democrat leader and long-time Alberni representative Bob Skelly dies

Her Majesties Canadian Ship OTTAWA deploys on OPERATION (OP) PROJECTION and OP NEON to the Asia Pacific Seas. (Photo courtesy Leading Seaman Victoria Ioganov) Photo: Leading Seaman Victoria Ioganov, MARPAC Imaging Services
Tours of naval vessel HMCS Ottawa offered in Port Alberni