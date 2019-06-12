A GoFundMe page has been established for a Penticton family whose baby was allegedly attacked by a dog, requiring the baby to have five hours of surgery. (Photo courtesy of GoFundMe)

Okanagan baby undergoes five hour surgery after dog attack

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family

Family of a Penticton baby that was attacked by a dog has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover expenses they are taking on while at the BC Children’s Hospital.

Daniel Hill set up the crowdfunding initiative stating that on May 31, at 9 p.m., the family’s dog attacked the baby. Mom and baby, identified as Amber Hill and Kade in the fundraising account, were taken to the BC Children’s Hospital, and the father of the child drove to meet them.

“Kade was rushed into the OR and was in surgery for almost five hours … once out of surgery they were told his optical bone on his right eye and nose were completely shattered and required extensive repair,” said Hill on the GoFundMe page.

READ MORE: Boy attacked by dog at Kelowna beach

Hill said on the GoFundMe page that the oldest son will also require some counselling, as he witnessed the attack.

The fundraiser is set up to help the family cover expenses and rent, as the father of the baby will have to be off work.

Elizabeth Bigg, the City of Penticton pound keeper, said the incident has not been reported.

“It is likely, if it did happen this way, that it is because it happened in the home with a family member. That occurs often where a family member is bit by their own dog that they do not report it,” said Bigg.

