(Photo - @predatorridge/Instagram)

(Photo - @predatorridge/Instagram)

Okanagan resort cuts ties with Hockey Canada following assault allegations

Predator Ridge set plans in motion in June, becoming one of the first organizations to do so

Predator Ridge Resort has announced that it cut ties with Hockey Canada following multiple sexual assault allegations against the organization.

In recent days, big corporations like Telus, Canadian Tire, and Tim Hortons have also distanced themselves from Hockey Canada, but Predator Ridge says it was one of the first to do so back in June.

“We have notified Hockey Canada that we are permanently severing ties with them,” Predator Ridge management said in an email to Capital News. “We were one of the first partners to suspend all activities back in June and have taken the next step this week to terminate our relationship.”

Predator Ridge was announced as the ‘summer home of Hockey Canada’ back in February 2012, as many of the biggest stars of the NHL make the Okanagan their off-season getaway.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets forward announces he’s cancer free

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadahockeyKelownaOkanaganVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver’s Komagata Maru memorial vandalized for second time
Next story
B.C.’s Ombudsperson wants to hear from people impacted by 2021 floods, wildfires

Just Posted

A panel of City of Port Alberni mayoral and council candidates take up the stage at Alberni District Secondary School on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Students in the Social Justice 12 class arranged an all-candidates meeting for students and members of the public. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
ELECTION 2022: Students at ADSS ask hard-hitting questions in all-candidates meeting

Letters to the editor
LETTER: Burde Street development a concern for Port Alberni residents

Students in the Alberni Valley will benefit from $800,000 in provincial funding. NEWS FILE PHOTO
ELECTION 2022: School District 70 trustees introduce themselves to voters

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office is located in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO
ELECTION 2022: Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District elections set for three areas

Pop-up banner image