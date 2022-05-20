(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

B.C. man robs gas station, uses toddler as a shield against police

Kamloops RCMP say the Oliver man was arrested after attempted robbery with his 3-year-old child

An Oliver man accused of robbing a Kamloops gas station with his toddler by his side and then using the child as a shield when confronted by a police officer will appear in court today (May 20).

According to Kamloops RCMP, an officer was conducting a traffic stop in the parking lot of a gas station in the 320— block of Westside Road, at about 7 p.m. on May 19, when he was alerted to an armed robbery that had just occurred at the same gas station.

Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said the suspect entered the gas station holding the hand of his small child and after walking around the store, approached the counter and demanded money. The suspect then pulled up his shirt to expose the butt of what appeared to be a firearm.

The officer had seen the man and his child leave the gas station lot and located them nearby.

“While it is deeply disturbing that someone would commit a robbery with a child, it is even more concerning that he is alleged to have threatened the officer and used his child as a shield, by putting his child between himself and the officer,” said Shoihet.

The 32-year-old man eventually released the child who ran to a nearby family member. After a brief struggle, the man was taken into custody and found to have a replica firearm.

B.C. Prosecution Service is considering charges against the man of robbery, uttering threats, breach of a firearms prohibition and a resisting arrest.

READ MORE: Fire rips through vacant home on Highway 97 in Oliver

READ MORE: Kelowna judge rules disgraced former social worker deprived youth

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeKamloopsOkanagan

Previous story
Kelowna judge rules disgraced former social worker deprived youth

Just Posted

A young girl drums during a healing ceremony in town square to honour Chantel Moore in Edmundston, N.B. on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Moore was a 26-year-old Indigenous woman who was fatally shot by police in Edmundston on June 4. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray
Chantel Moore inquest coroner jury says police use-of-force policy needs review

Robert Borrett speaks to the crowd gathered at the Alberni Athletic Hall on May 16 in support of the Burde Street Beaver Ponds. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Residents rally in support of Burde Street Beaver Ponds

Const. Jeremy Son arrives at the coroner’s inquest into the death of Chantel Moore in Fredericton, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. An expert in Canadian policing says the New Brunswick police officer who fatally shot a 26-year-old Indigenous woman during a wellness check two years ago was following police training and practices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett
Expert says police officer who fatally shot Chantel Moore was right to use lethal force

The Best Western PLUS Barclay Hotel. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Tourism changes mind about B.C. tourism tax, will apply to collect it