On eve of U.S. midterms, not all women are mobilized against Trump

President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd as he leaves a rally Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Chattanooga, Tenn. With voter turnout in the U.S. expected to test record levels Tuesday, women are expected to vote in the midterm elections en masse, energized by widespread anger towards Donald Trump. (Mark Humphrey/AP)

It’s the last day of campaigning for the mid-term elections in the United States, and as in Canada, women voters and feminism are at top of everyone’s agenda.

The Democratic Party hopes to take control of the House of Representatives. The Senate is a taller order, and the number of Democratic seats up for grabs in tight races will make turnout key.

Democrats have been making a concerted effort to mobilize female voters, hoping to use President Donald Trump’s reputation for misogynist language against him.

Polls say women prefer Democratic Party candidates in their congressional and state election races by almost two to one, but the president has a hard base of women who are ready to vote for the Republicans who back him.

They believe the president has been unfairly maligned, support Trump’s hardline stance on immigration, and resent Democrats’ treatment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

If Democrats take control of the House, Republicans keep the Senate, and Trump stays in the White House, passing much federal legislation in the U.S. will be almost impossible for the next two years.

