A highway incident on Highway 19A near Black Creek shut down the road in both directions.

One dead after early morning crash near Black Creek

A car collided with a power pole shortly before 3 a.m. on Hwy 19A

One person is dead following an early morning single-vehicle crash on Highway 19A north of Black Creek on Tuesday morning.

Oyster River Fire Chief Bruce Green said the call for the incident came in shortly before 3 a.m.

The vehicle had run into a hydro pole in the 8400-block.

“When I arrived on scene I saw the car had snapped the pole in half. It was lying down on the ground, and hydro lines were down,” Green said. “On examination of the scene, I determined the driver of the vehicle was deceased.”

The fire department secured the area, shut down the highway, and turned the scene over to the RCMP to perform an investigation.

Green said firefighters also helped extricate the person from the vehicle.

The highway was restricted to single lane traffic between Lalum Road and Hamm Road until shortly before 10 a.m.


