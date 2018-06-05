OPP officers work at the site of a crash involving a tour bus on Highway 401 West, near Prescott, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

One dead following bus crash in eastern Ontario

Chinese tourist dies in hospital after bus crash in eastern Ontario

Provincial police say a 54-year-old Chinese man has died after being injured in a tour bus crash in eastern Ontario on Monday.

Officers say a bus carrying 37 people — including the driver, a tour guide and a group of Chinese tourists — drove off Highway 401 between Brockville and Prescott, and hit a rock formation by the side of the road.

RELATED: Bus crash in Ontario sends 24 to hospital

Police say four bus passengers remain in hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

A truck driver who passed the scene of the crash said he could see passengers standing outside the bus who appeared to have facial injuries.

A manager at the Massachusetts-based Union Tour Express company said Monday he was aware one of their buses was involved in the collision but could not provide any further information about the incident.

Police say they are still investigating the collision.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Virtue and Moir hit the road for cross-Canada ‘thank you’ tour
Next story
Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape, sex charges

Just Posted

Port Alberni plant pilferers a puzzler for RCMP

Port Alberni RCMP have received multiple reports of suspects stealing their landscaping… Continue reading

Gov’t takeover angers Port Alberni pipeline protesters

‘Going to be a long hot summer’

Pipeline protest at Harbour Quay on Monday

Port Alberni man says ‘it’s important to make our voices heard’

Coulson Aviation cleared for night vision firefighting

Alberni Valley company scores an aerial firefighting first—in Australia

Vancouver Island intern revealed to be mysterious legislative doodler

Non-partisan intern Zoé Duhaime came forward as the illustrator behind popular Twitter account

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

Nests, dens, other habitats to be protected in southeastern B.C.

New order is the first of its kind in B.C. and will take effect on July 1

Women at higher risk of stroke then men: research

More than 62,000 strokes occur in Canada each year, with 30,200 of those being in women

B.C. man killed stepfather by strangling him with belt, Crown says

Trial underway for Shayne McGenn, charged with killing David Delaney of Abbotsford

Psychedelic drug use associated with reduced partner violence in men, says study

A new study published by Kelowna researchers tested 1,266 people

Miss America drops swimsuit portion and won’t judge on looks

Pageant began nearly 100 years ago as bathing beauty contest to keep tourists coming back to resort

Mueller’s team accuses Manafort of witness tampering

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort made several attempts to tamper with witnesses: prosecutors

Coroners Service investigating workplace death on Vancouver Island

City of Parksville says a subcontracted truck driver died while delivering a shipment of steel beams

Conservatives name Byron Horner as Courtenay-Alberni candidate for 2019 federal election

In preparation for the October 2019 federal election, the Courtenay-Alberni Conservative Party… Continue reading

Most Read