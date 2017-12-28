One dead following collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

A passenger is dead following crash that closed the Trans-Canada near Revelstoke, on Wednesday

  • Dec. 28, 2017 8:22 a.m.
  • News

A passenger involved in a collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke is dead and four others remain in hospital in serious condition.

RELATED: Trans-Canada Highway reopens near Revelstoke

According to RCMP, the cause of the collision is still under investigation; however initial reports indicate that a vehicle with Manitoba plates was travelling westbound when it crossed over the centre line and made contact with an eastbound vehicle from Alberta.

This caused the west bound vehicle to spin into the eastbound lane where it was struck on the passenger side by a second east bound vehicle.

The passenger of the west bound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and remaining three passengers, one critical and one serious have been transported to hospitals in both Salmon Arm and Kamloops.

Those inside the other vehicles were reported to have only minor injuries.

Traffic was stopped for four hours during the investigation of this collision.

