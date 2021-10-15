A northbound lane on the Trans-Canada Highway has been closed due to a crash at Kilmalu Road. (Screenshot)

A northbound lane on the Trans-Canada Highway has been closed due to a crash at Kilmalu Road. (Screenshot)

One killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Cowichan Thursday afternoon

Other driver taken to hospital

One person was killed in a two-car crash at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and the Cobble Hill Road/Kilmalu Road intersection just before 3 p.m. on Oct. 14.

RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said a KIA Forte heading south on the TCH struck a Ford E 350 van heading north.

She said the driver of the KIA died at the scene and the van’s driver was taken to hospital with apparently non-life threatening injuries.

Saunderson said the Mill Bay fire department, BC Ambulance Service and the BC Coroners Office were at the scene soon after the accident.

“The cause of the accident is under investigation,” she said

One lane of the TCH heading north was closed for several hours after the accident and traffic was diverted.

More information as it becomes available.

car crash

Previous story
Nelson golf club developing land at protected heron nesting site
Next story
Chilliwack parents discover gaps in health care as teenage son battles leukemia

Just Posted

Port Alberni city council met in person on Oct. 12, 2021 for the first time in more than a year and a half. (ELENA RARDON./ ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni hires consultant to update its Official Community Plan

Members of the Huu-ay-aht First Nation burn a copy of the Indian Act during a ceremony where they held the first sitting of their legislature and signed a constitution after implementing the historic Maa-nulth Final Agreement in Anacla, B.C., in the early morning hours of Friday April 1, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
West Coast First Nations’ child care repatriation an early success story

Alice Sam, left, Graham Hughes and Lisa George (holding Hughes’ puppy Riot) volunteer at a nighttime ‘pop-up’ warming centre at a city-owned parking lot on Fourth Avenue, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. The temporary warming shelter included two propane firepits, food, warm drinks, Naloxone and hygiene kits. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
City of Port Alberni OKs outdoor warming centres this winter

A towering structure of girders marks the spot where Imperial Cannery used to be located along the Steveston Waterfront. Marine industrial machinery and other material have been incorporated into the Lower Mainland community’s boardwalk. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Steveston is a perfect blend of history and trendiness