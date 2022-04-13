One man’s trash is another man’s explosive device

An unexploded shell was discovered at a Campbell River scrapyard on Tuesday, April 12. Campbell River RCMP photo

Workers at a steel recycling yard on Duncan Bay Road in Campbell River had a more exciting day than usual on Tuesday, April 12.

They discovered an intact artillery shell measuring 28 cm by 15 cm.

Campbell River RCMP were notified, and the Explosives Disposal Unit from the Comox air base was called in.

“It turned out to be a dummy round,” said RCMP spokesperson, Const. Maury Tyre, who said more were found later.

“It’s believed that the rounds came from the dump/recycling up in Alert Bay area as at one point it was a maritime test range,” Tyre said.

He was also quick point out while this instance involved an inert shell, it’s always best to be extra cautious.

“When it comes to ordnance or explosives, the safest tact is to walk away and call the police, so they can engage the necessary resources to deal with the explosive,’ Tyre said.

“On Vancouver Island and many maritime areas, unexploded shells or military maritime spotting flares can be located and at times they can be extremely dangerous.”



