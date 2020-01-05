RCMP had weapons drawn in the area of Rosehill Street on Sunday afternoon as they made an arrest in a “high-risk police incident.” (Photo submitted)

One person arrested in ‘high-risk’ incident in Nanaimo

Male suspect arrested Sunday afternoon in Townsite Road area

Nanaimo RCMP had weapons drawn around Rosehill Street and Millstone Avenue on Sunday afternoon and made an arrest.

“It was a high-risk police incident, it was involving a weapon, it was resolved without incident,” said Sgt. Sarah Mattes of the Nanaimo RCMP.

She said a male suspect was arrested and there were no injuries in the incident. She confirmed that people were being asked to stay clear of the area during the situation.

“Due to the possibility of a weapon, or the information that we had received about a weapon, we asked them to remain away from the scene,” Mattes said.

She said she anticipated that RCMP would be releasing more information on Monday.

