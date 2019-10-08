The Hillview Apartments in Merville caught fire Tuesday morning. Scott Stanfield photo

One person dead as fire ravages Island apartment building

Tenants of the Hillview Apartments in Merville were evacuated Tuesday when the building caught fire.

One person is confirmed dead following a residential fire in Merville north of the Comox Valley Tuesday morning.

Tenants of the Hillview Apartments in Merville were evacuated Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. when the building caught fire.

Courtenay and Oyster River firefighters attended the blaze at 7437 North Island Hwy.

Within the hour, Oyster River firefighters were called to a second fire in the area along the North Island Highway in Black Creek.

Initial reports indicate an RV was on fire; no injuries were reported

Around the same time Tuesday, another fire broke out on Denman Island, near the General Store.

Previous story
Canadian-American among winners of Nobel Prize for work to understand cosmos
Next story
Canada’s first school bus to warn students of oncoming cars unveiled in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Injured Vancouver Island mushroom picker says thanks to rescuers

‘Perfect storm’ of events challenge search team from Port Alberni

The iconic MV Lady Rose passenger vessel has been sold again

Sechelt group buys former Union Steamship vessel from Tofino owner

BCHL: Bulldogs snap road loss streak, pick up fourth straight home win

Bulldogs tasted victory away from the Alberni Valley Multiplex for the first time

Semi-truck rollover slows traffic heading in and out of Tofino-Ucluelet

The highway is open to single-lane alternating traffic and drivers should 20 minute delays.

Port Alberni ‘Stroller Brigade’ marches for child care

Port Alberni one of 21 communities across B.C. participating in Stroller Brigade for Child Care

VIDEO: Deer attacked by ‘pack of aggressive dogs’ at Victoria golf course

Witness posted that incident was ‘awful and emotional’ to watch

Man breaks two B.C. records at annual pumpkin weigh-off

The secret is good soil and proper nutrients, winner says

Wet snow causes slippery conditions on B.C. roads

Strong gusty winds are also possible, Environment Canada says

B.C. teen creates app to help voters know the issues ahead of Election Day

Laef Kucheran initially created the app when he was just 14

Tussock moth infestation in Cariboo is farthest north ever recorded in B.C.

Moth, which can quickly kill Douglas fir trees, spotted south of Alkali Lake

Man was agitated in hospital ER two days before B.C. student fatally stabbed, court hears

The trial of Gabriel Klein enters its second day at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

Police called due to rowdy fans at 66-0 B.C. junior football game

Visiting Langley Rams fans got a little out of hand at the Saturday night game in Chilliwack

VIDEO: B.C. man’s dash-cam captures suspected ‘keying’ of Tesla

Police want to identify man seen vandalizing electric vehicle in video

Canada’s first school bus to warn students of oncoming cars unveiled in Abbotsford

Technology protected multiple students on its very first day in use in Abbotsford

Most Read