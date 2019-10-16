One person hurt in crash at busy Nanaimo intersection

Minivan, sport utility vehicle collide at old Island Highway, Bowen Road and Norwell Drive

A minivan and a sport-utility vehicle collided at the intersection of the old Island Highway, Bowen Road and Norwell Drive on Wednesday afternoon. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

Two lanes of the old Island Highway were closed after a crash on the old Island Highway in Nanaimo this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene a little after 3:45 p.m. Wednesday after a minivan and a sport-utility vehicle collided at the intersection of the highway and Bowen Road and Norwell Drive.

Crews on scene said one person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries. Crews didn’t have information on the driver of the other vehicle; witnesses said it appeared she left the scene.

Both northbound lanes were closed in front of Country Club Centre while crews cleared the scene.

The intersection is the fourth-worst on Vancouver Island in terms of frequency of car crashes, according to ICBC statistics.

