One person taken to hospital after highway crash in Nanaimo

Traffic backed up after two collisions 45 minutes apart at Mostar Road intersection

A driver was taken to hospital with unknown injuries after crashing into a barricade along the Nanaimo Parkway near the Mostar Road-Jingle Pot Road intersection on Wednesday, Sept. 21. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

One person was taken to hospital after a crash on the Nanaimo Parkway this afternoon.

B.C. Ambulance Service, Nanaimo RCMP and Nanaimo Fire Rescue were called to the scene, in the northbound lanes just south of the Mostar Road-Jingle Pot Road intersection, at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, after a car crashed into a barricade.

One patient was treated at the scene and was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with unknown injuries.

While emergency personnel were still on scene at that incident, there was a two-vehicle collision in the southbound lanes at the same intersection at 4:45 p.m.

Traffic is backed up in both directions, including all the way to Northfield Road northbound.



