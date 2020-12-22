One person taken to hospital in highway crash in Nanaimo

Collision occurred at about noon Tuesday at the old Island Highway and Oliver Road

RCMP on scene at a crash on the old Island Highway at the Oliver Road intersection on Tuesday afternoon. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Busy roads were slowed down by a number of noon-hour crashes in Nanaimo on Tuesday, including one at the old Island Highway-Oliver Road intersection.

Crews were called out at about noon Dec. 22 to the northbound lanes, where a pickup and a minivan had collided.

Crews on scene said one person had been taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with unknown injuries.

A trunk elf attached to the back of the minivan was torn to pieces in the crash.

The old Island Highway-Oliver Road intersection saw 24 crashes in 2019, 16th-most among Nanaimo intersections, according to ICBC data. There were 143 crashes there in the five-year period from 2015-2019.

A handful of car crashes around the city this afternoon. This one happened at the old Island Highway and Oliver Road at noon, involving a pickup and a minivan. One person was taken to hospital… https://t.co/dMdncArLL7 #Nanaimo pic.twitter.com/bpXp8mTrk8 — Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) December 22, 2020

READ ALSO: Ambulance and minivan collide in downtown Nanaimo



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

car accident