One person taken to hospital in highway crash in Nanaimo

Busy roads were slowed down by a number of noon-hour crashes in Nanaimo on Tuesday, including one at the old Island Highway-Oliver Road intersection.
Crews were called out at about noon Dec. 22 to the northbound lanes, where a pickup and a minivan had collided.
Crews on scene said one person had been taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with unknown injuries.
A trunk elf attached to the back of the minivan was torn to pieces in the crash.
The old Island Highway-Oliver Road intersection saw 24 crashes in 2019, 16th-most among Nanaimo intersections, according to ICBC data. There were 143 crashes there in the five-year period from 2015-2019.
A handful of car crashes around the city this afternoon. This one happened at the old Island Highway and Oliver Road at noon, involving a pickup and a minivan. One person was taken to hospital… https://t.co/dMdncArLL7 #Nanaimo pic.twitter.com/bpXp8mTrk8
— Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) December 22, 2020
