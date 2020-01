BC Ferries says there will be delays unloading

One person has been seriously injured after a three-car head-on collision just outside of the Tsawwassen ferry terminal.

According to Delta police, one person was seriously injured in a three-car head-on collision on Highway 17 near Tsatsu Shores.

One lane is open to alternating traffic, police said, as the fire department cleans up a large diesel spill.

BC Ferries said the Spirit of Vancouver Island, coming from Swartz Bay, is holding until it is able to unload.

