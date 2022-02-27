One person was taken to hospital after a boat caught fire on land at Ladysmith’s Fishermen’s Wharf early in the morning of Feb. 26. (Photo submitted by Mike Christensen)

One person was taken to hospital after a boat caught fire on land at Ladysmith’s Fishermen’s Wharf early in the morning of Feb. 26. (Photo submitted by Mike Christensen)

One taken to hospital after early-morning 4-alarm boat fire in Ladysmith

Fire chief attributes cause to a wood-burning heater, RCMP investigate

One person was taken to hospital after a boat fire at Ladysmith’s Fishermen’s Wharf early Saturday morning.

“We were called out about 4:00 a.m. with reports of a boat on fire on the land,” said Ladysmith Fire/Rescue Chief Chris Geiger in an email to The Chronicle. “There was one occupant on the boat, he sustained some burn injuries and was taken to hospital.”

Geiger said the cause was attributed to a wood-burning heater, but BC RCMP says it is too early in the investigation to determine the cause for sure.

“When officers arrived, they found fire service was fighting a large fire involving several boats and structures. A man, who was suffering from severe burns was standing near the gate,” reads a news release from S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, senior media relations officer for BC RCMP.

She said RCMP are treating the fire as suspicious in its investigation until it can determine otherwise. It is investigating along with Ladysmith Fire/Rescue and the Vancouver Island General Investigation Section.

Ladysmith, North Oyster, North Cedar, and North Cowichan fire departments responded to the incident.

Anyone who has information about the fire is asked to contact the Ladysmith RCMP at 250-245-2215.

 

@_hay_tyler
editor@ladysmithchronicle.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Emergency callsladysmith

Previous story
Waste collection service not coming to Alberni Valley’s rural areas
Next story
Victoria looks to ban sale of dogs, cats, rabbits in stores

Just Posted

A house on Ian Avenue in Port Alberni caught fire on Feb. 28, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
One dead following overnight house fire in Port Alberni

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office is located in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO
Waste collection service not coming to Alberni Valley’s rural areas

Maria Marciano and Steve Deschamps running along Highway 14, on one of the legs of the Wounded Warrior one-day event, from Sooke to Sidney on Feb. 6, 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Pair of Port Alberni first responders run with Wounded Warriors Feb. 27-March 6

In this photo, circa 1984, people stand on various levels of the clock tower at Harbour Quay. The man at the right front is Rob Duncan, whose father—Fred Duncan—made a contribution through his estate for construction of the tower. As of February 2022, the tower is being renovated and transformed into a “story tower” with Tseshaht First Nation artwork. This photo is one of 24,000 contained in the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN17802 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Port Alberni’s clock tower at Harbour Quay