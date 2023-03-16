A building was destroyed by a fire in Errington on March 14. (Angie Garner photo via Facebook)

One treated for minor burns, smoke inhalation as fire destroys Errington building

Business owner transported to hospital, building considered a total loss

A fire destroyed a business building in Errington Tuesday evening (March 14).

Errington Volunteer Fire Department (EVFD) responded to the incident at 1093 Smithers Rd. at approximately 7 p.m. and were on scene until approximately 3 a.m., according to George Klemm EVFD deputy chief.

The business owner was transported to hospital for some minor burns and smoke inhalation, Klemm said.

Because it was a structure fire, EVFD received automatic mutual aid from the Parksville and Coombs fire departments. EVFD also requested a tender truck from Qualicum Beach.

A cause has not yet been identified and there is no estimate on damage.

“At this point, it’s still under investigation. It’s too early to tell,” Klemm said. “The building itself is a total loss.”

READ MORE: Susanne Vigneault breaks barriers in Errington

He added EVFD is thankful to its mutual aid partners, as well as BC Ambulance Service, BC Hydro, Fortis and Mainroad.

“And the families of the firefighters, they go through a big sacrifice,” Klemm said. “We’ve got a lot of tired people today.”

Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP said there is no criminality related to the incident.

— NEWS Staff

