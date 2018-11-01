One year later: No updates in death of B.C.woman found on farm

It’s been a year since the body of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux was discovered on a Silver Creek property, and police remain tight-lipped about the investigation into her death.

“As with all unsolved homicide matters, the investigation into Traci’s death remains as an active priority investigation,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

The farm where Genereaux’s remains were discovered is owned by the father of Curtis Wayne Sagmoen.

Sagmoen has been charged with six offences related to an August 2017 incident involving a sex trade worker near Falkland. He has also been charged with assault causing bodily harm relating to a 2013 incident in Maple Ridge.

He is currently in custody and a bail hearing that will determine his release is ongoing in Vernon.

No charges have been laid in connection with Genereaux’s death.

RCMP descended on the property in the Shuswap, Oct. 19, 2017, to conduct a massive multi-day search that required dozens of investigators and a heavy contingent of heavy-duty equipment.

Human remains were discovered a few days later.

At the time five women – Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Traci Generaux and Nicole Bell – were missing from the North Okanagan area. Ashley Simpson’s identification was discovered last month in northern B.C. in tank of a sewage vacuum truck.

During the property search Laurie Nixon, Generaux’s mother, told media that RCMP were requesting DNA to investigate long-time missing persons files and the request was not related to the Silver Creek farm search.

As the days progressed other families of the missing women in the area were also asked for a DNA sample.

Then on Nov. 1, police announced the remains they had discovered on the Sagmoen property were that of Genereaux.

While police continued to search the farm, Cpl. Moskaluk appealed to the public to help officers establish a timeline of events leading up to and following Generaux’s last known contact in Vernon on May 29.

At the same time Sagmoen appeared in a Vernon court on the following, disguising face with the intent to commit offence, intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless, uttering threats, careless use or storage of a firearm, possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose and possession of controlled substance.

Protesters gathered outside the courthouse to raise attention to the issue of violence against women.

After a few weeks after discovering human remains on the Sagmoen property that police called off their search, with all police personnel and equipment vacating the farm.

Police returned to the property in December 2017, and an area resident who wished to remain anonymous, spoke to the media, saying the police were seen on the farm and heavy machinery could be heard working in the area. They couldn’t confirm if it was being operated by police.

It appeared the heavy machinery was being used to fix an area dug up by police during their search of the farm, in accordance with fisheries regulations.

That was the last time RCMP released any information on their investigation into the Sagmoen property or the death of Genereaux.

