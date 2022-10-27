Online PlayStation ad used to lure buyer before gunpoint robbery in Victoria

Victoria police are warning about a seller who used an online ad for a PlayStation to set a meetup with a victim before allegedly pointing a gun at the buyer and taking their money. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police are looking for a suspect who used an online ad for a PlayStation 5 to lure two people before allegedly robbing one of them at gunpoint.

Victoria police and the K9 unit were in the 100-block of South Turner Street just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 26) after a report of an armed robbery in progress.

One victim told police they responded to an online ad selling a used PlayStation 5. After meeting at the South Turner Street location and talking for several minutes, the seller allegedly pointed a handgun at the buyer and demanded the money they had brought for the game console.

The suspect took the victim’s money before fleeing on foot and police were unable to find him after searching the area. The victim was not physically harmed but police said they were visibly shaken.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man who’s about six feet tall with a skinny build. He wore dirty white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, dark blue camouflage pants, a black jacket with no hood, a dark toque and a dark face mask during the incident.

As police were searching for the man, a second victim approached police and said they had also arranged to meet someone selling a used PlayStation at the location.

VicPD is advising anyone arranging a meetup for a similar purchase to use caution and take steps to protect themselves.

Police added most online transactions involving used goods are incident-free, but steps people can take to protect themselves include: meeting sellers and buyers in brightly lit, public places that have lots of people around and likely have surveillance cameras, like a shopping mall, public library or municipal building; using e-transfer instead of cash; bringing a friend or family member with them; and finding a safe place to call 911 if something goes wrong.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

