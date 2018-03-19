Only minor injuries after semi rolls over on Alberni Highway

Semi ended up in the westbound ditch for a number of hours

Only minor injuries occurred in a motor vehicle accident on Saturday that left a semi truck in a highway ditch for a number of hours.

On Saturday, March 17, just after 7 a.m., Port Alberni RCMP responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on Alberni Valley Highway near Maebelle Rd.

A semi tractor and trailer was travelling westbound, coming into Port Alberni on Highway 4, when the driver lost control and the semi ended up in the westbound ditch, resting on its passenger side.

The driver, a 43-year-old Nanaimo man, exited the truck on his own and received only minor injuries.

Witnesses said the semi was in the ditch until late afternoon, as its contents had to be unloaded before it could be towed.