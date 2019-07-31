A still from a video appearing to show a Vancouver police officer firing beanbag rounds at a man during an arrest. (Against Displacement)

Watchdog investigates video of Vancouver cop firing beanbag rounds at man on sidewalk

The investigation will be overseen by the OPCC but carried out by an outside police force

The Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner has ordered an investigation after a video clip showed a Vancouver police officer fire three beanbag shots at a man during an arrest.

The video, which was released Tuesday by homeless advocacy group Against Displacement, appears to show a man lying on the ground with his arms up, surrounded by police officers, as one yells “get on your stomach. Roll over.”

After about a minute of yelling at the man to roll over onto his stomach, a police officer appears to fire three beanbag shots at the man, who is seen rolling around, but does not ever get up.

The advocacy group said the video was shot in the Downtown Eastside.

Deputy police complaint commissioner Andrea Spindler said Wednesday the OPCC would investigate the incident.

“The video is one piece of evidence and there will be a thorough investigation,” Spindler said.

The investigation will be overseen by the OPCC but carried out by an outside police force and not the Vancouver Police Department, she said.

The Vancouver Police Department did not return a request for comment.

