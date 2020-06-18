Open burning will once again be permitted in the Coastal Fire Centre starting Friday, June 19. (File photo)

Open burning restrictions to be lifted in Coastal Fire Centre

All open fires will be allowed effective at noon on June 19

Open fires will once again be permitted throughout the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdiction.

The Coastal Fire Centre announced that it will be rescinding open burning prohibitions, effective at noon on Friday, June 19, 2020, due to the recent rainfall that has reduced the wildfire risk in the region.

This rescind means that campfires, Category 2 and 3 open fires and Resource Management Burning are now permitted everywhere in the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdictional area. Anyone lighting a Category 3 open fire must obtain a burn registration number by calling 1-888-797-1717.

A number of fire-related activities are also now allowed, including burn barrels, binary exploding targets, sky lanterns and fireworks.

The Coastal Fire Centre covers all of the area west of the Coast Mountain Range from the U.S.-Canada border at Manning Park, including Tweedsmuir South Provincial Park in the north, the Sunshine Coast, the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and Haida Gwaii.

Local governments may still have their own burning restrictions in place, and people intending to light a fire are asked to check with local authorities before lighting a fire of any size.

BC Wildfire Service is also asking the public to undertake open burning responsibly and to follow guidance to ensure that burning is conducted in a safe manner. People should take the following precautions with any permitted outdoor burning:

  • Ensure that enough people, water and tools are on hand to control the fire and stop it from escaping.
  • Do not burn in windy conditions. The weather can change quickly, and the wind may carry embers to other combustible material and start new fires.
  • Create a fireguard around the planned fire site by clearing away twigs, grass, leaves and other combustible material.
  • Never leave a fire unattended.
  • Make sure that the fire is fully extinguished and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 (or *5555 on a cellphone).

fire ban

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
100 supportive housing units to be built in Duncan, N. Cowichan
Next story
Independent school teacher one of eight new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Just Posted

China Creek Campground opens more sites for overnight camping

Port Alberni campground adopts new safety guidelines due to COVID-19

Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery re-opens to public

Our Creative Nature exhibit runs until June 26

A LOOK BACK: Kitsuksis Creek in Port Alberni

Take a peek into Alberni Valley history with Alberni Valley Museum

Haida Gwaii women run Tears to Hope Virtual Relay for MMIWG

Zoey Collinson and Brenna Kowalchuk ran for MMIWG, including Kowalchuk’s niece Chantel Moore

All tied up at Alberni Pacific Railway

Volunteers begin to replace railroad ties

B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

This could allow for internal travel restrictions to be lifted, John Horgan says

Independent school teacher one of eight new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The new cases are part of the 190 active test-positive cases in the province

Investigation into murdered teen concluded, says Island RCMP

Nanaimo RCMP confirm findings of Makayla Chang murder investigation forwarded to Crown counsel

Open burning restrictions to be lifted in Coastal Fire Centre

All open fires will be allowed effective at noon on June 19

B.C. requires liquor-style “selling it right” course for cannabis retailers

Stores now allowed clear windows, with no products shown

Former B.C. MP calls for more RCMP oversight

Nathan Cullen says when groups of people lose trust in police, policing becomes impossible

Steven Point named the first Indigenous chancellor of UBC

‘Steven Point is truly an inspiration, not only for the UBC community, but all of B.C.’ says UBC prez

B.C. man offers ‘diamonds’ to woman and then stays on her property for 5 hours

Abbotsford Police say intruder has been identified and has mental-health issues

100 supportive housing units to be built in Duncan, N. Cowichan

‘We have the track record that this works’

Most Read