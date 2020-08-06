A soldier stands at the devastated site of the explosion in the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron came in Beirut to offer French support to Lebanon after the deadly port blast. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)

Ottawa pledges up to $5M in aid to help people affected by Lebanon explosion

An initial $1.5 million is going to organizations such as the Red Cross to help meet urgent needs

The federal government says it is pledging up to $5 million in humanitarian aid to help people affected by the deadly explosion in Lebanon.

Development Canada says an initial $1.5 million is going to organizations such as the Red Cross to help meet urgent needs.

In a post on Twitter, the department says Canada’s support will help provide emergency medical services, shelter and food.

It says Canada will continue to closely monitor the situation and stands ready “to provide additional assistance to respond to this terrible tragedy.”

New Democrat international development critic Heather McPherson says the humanitarian aid is gravely needed and the Lebanese people will require significant international support.

McPherson says beyond assisting with immediate food, medical, and other needs, the federal government must take concrete action to assist the international community’s long-term humanitarian efforts.

READ MORE: Abbotsford mom worried about her two kids in Beirut following explosion

READ MORE: ‘I didn’t want to die’: Beirut resident recalls moments of panic after blast

The Canadian Press

CanadaLebanonMiddle East

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Median maintenance planned for Johnston Road
Next story
Teens arrested after jumping wall into Trump’s Mar-a-lago resort with AK-47 in backpack

Just Posted

Median maintenance planned for Johnston Road

Drivers can expect delays on Friday, Aug. 7

ALBERNI GOLF: Stewart beats out Rasmussen in a count back

40 members came out during the B.C. Day long weekend

LOOK BACK: Shave and a haircut in 1912

Take a peek at Alberni Valley history with the Alberni Valley Museum

ARTS AROUND: Exploring nature with summer art camps

The Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni is hosting summer art camps for children

Sproat Lake volunteer retires at 94 years old

Joe Van Bergen was a volunteer member on the Advisory Planning Committee for the ACRD for 20 years

47 British Columbians test positive for COVID-19

That brings the total number of confirmed active cased as of Thursday (Aug. 6) to 371 people

Masks to be mandatory on BC Transit, TransLink starting Aug. 24

Both BC Transit and TransLink made the announcement in separate press releases on Thursday

‘Just being stupid’: B.C. premier slams abusive customers at Greater Victoria restaurant

Restaurant said rude customers reduced its hosts to tears

Acclaimed B.C. actor Brent Carver passes away

Carver, one of Canada’s greatest actors with a career spanning 40 years, passed away at home in Cranbrook

B.C. would not send students back to school if there was ‘overwhelming risk’: Horgan

Plan has left many parents across the province worried about their children’s safety

Canucks blank Wild 3-0, take series lead in penalty-filled NHL qualifying clash

Jacob Markstrom stops 27 shots to lead Vancouver past Minnesota

Tent Island closed due to neglect and abuse from campers

Illegal campfires common on Penelakut Tribe reserve land

North Okanagan man chains himself to tree in protest of construction

Crews began work clearing space for a new facility Thursday, Aug. 6

VIDEO: A B.C business used robots to bring down concrete walls

Walco Industries is the only firm on Vancouver Island to use specialized robots for hydro-demolition

Most Read