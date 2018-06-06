‘Out of control’ wildfire burning east of Fairmont Hot Springs

54 hectare blaze discovered Sunday. Currently burning out of control

An out of control wildfire is burning 25 kilometres east of Fairmont Hot Springs.

The roughly 54-hectare wildfire is suspected to be human-caused, and was discovered Sunday. Labeled the ‘Branch B White Rock’ fire, it is currently the largest burning wildfire in the southeast fire centre, and is not under control at this time.

Fire information office Ashley Davidoff confirms the fire has grown in size since it was first discovered June 3rd.

“They are dealing with some gusty high winds in the area, and really steep terrain, so it makes it challenging,” Ms. Davidoff reported Wednesday morning.

There are 49 people involved with the attack, including two helicopters bucketing water, two water tenders on site, and two pieces of heavy equipment arriving Wednesday, June 6th.

The crews, which have been pooled from throughout the southeast fire centre, include two initial attack crews and two unit crews.

Ms. Davidoff says there are no road closures as a result of the fire as far as the BC Wildfire Service is aware.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation,” MS. Davidoff told the Pioneer. “However, it is suspected to be human caused.”

UPDATE: BC SPCA recommends horse carriage ban on city streets
Feds avert possible delay of marijuana bill

