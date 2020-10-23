(The Canadian Press)

Overdose advisory issued for Alberni Valley

Island Health warns of increased number of overdoses in central Vancouver Island community

The Vancouver Island Health Authority has issued an overdose advisory for Port Alberni.

The alert is being issued “based on multiple reports of increased overdose activity in the community and we want to make the community aware, acknowledging the risk is associated with both opioids and stimulants, and related to injection and inhalation/ smoking,” Island Health regional harm reduction coordinator Griffin Russell said.

Island Health offers some strategies for safer use including carrying Naloxone, having an overdose response plan, staying with a friend or visiting the overdose prevention site at 3699 Third Avenue at Bute Street, which is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The OPS has testing kits for fentanyl.

If someone overdoses, call 911 right away, provide rescue breathing and give them Naloxone.

Platform Points: Each party’s 2020 B.C. election promises

