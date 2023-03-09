Overdose advisory issued for Port Alberni area

Island Health says overdoses are increasing in Port Alberni

Island Health has issued an advisory for the Port Alberni area due to an increase in drug poisonings and overdoses.

The advisory, which was issued on March 9, 2023, says overdoses are increasing in Port Alberni and people using opioids and stimulants face “increased risk” from injection and inhalation.

Island Health offers a number of tips for safe drug use:

– Visit the local Overdose Prevention Service (OPS), which is located at 3699 Third Avenue and is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

– If you are using alone, let someone know and ask them to check on you, download the Lifeguard app or call the National OD Response Service at 1-888-688-6677.

– Get your drugs checked at the OPS (3699 Third Avenue).

– Carry Naloxone (visit naloxonetraining.com for a refresher).

– Use one substance at a time. Mixing substances increases the risk of overdose. This includes alcohol and prescription drugs.

– Know your tolerance. It can be lower if you are sick or haven’t used in a while.

– Start low, go slow. Take a small amount, wait and see how it feels.

– Stagger use with a friend so someone can respond, if needed.

More information on services available to help prevent overdoses and safer use can be found online at islandhealth.ca/overdose. Text “JOIN” to 253787 to receive text alerts from Island Health for future drug poisoning and overdose advisories.

