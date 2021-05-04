Overdose alert issued for Port Alberni

Island Health cautions that an increase in toxic drug interactions has occurred

Local governments such as Cumberland’s are calling for Ottawa to treat opioids as a public health crisis. (Black Press file photo)

Island Health issued an overdose advisory for Port Alberni on May 4 following an increase in the number of drug poisonings and overdoses in the Alberni Valley area.

This alert is reflective of concerns related to opioids and stimulants, for both injection and inhalation use, a regional harm reduction spokesperson noted.

READ: Island Health trying to prevent overdoses by reaching out to men who use drug alone

If you notice someone is overdosing, call 911 immediately, provide rescue breathing or administer Naloxone if you have it.

People are encouraged to visit the overdose prevention site at Third Avenue and Bute Street in Port Alberni (open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.), carry Naloxone, test their drugs (which can be done at the OPS), don’t use alone, or use the LifeguardApp on a smart phone (www.lifeguarddh.com).

Alberni Valleyopioid crisisPort Alberni