Owner of derelict hotel in Port Alberni misses demolition deadline

City will take over and add cost to property owner’s taxes

Parts of the Arrowview Hotel’s roof are starting to fall off the building and onto the street below. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

The owner of the Arrowview Hotel on Second Avenue in Port Alberni has missed the deadline for demolishing the derelict building.

Ray Letourneau had until Monday, May 28 to take down the Arrowview Hotel. As of Friday, May 25 at 5 p.m. he had not applied for a demolition permit from the City of Port Alberni, director of development services Scott Smith said.

“It’s unlikely it can be taken down on one day,” Smith said.

After property owner Ray Letourneau failed to provide details on his planned remediation of the building by a January deadline, Port Alberni city council voted on April 23 to declare the building a hazard and a nuisance, proceeding under the Community Charter. Letourneau was given one month to take the building down.

If he didn’t comply, the city agreed to demolish the building at its own expense and add the sum to the building’s property taxes.

“Once expired the city will go and get prices to have (the building) demolished,” Smith explained. “Likely it’s an amount that would require (a quote) to come to city council for them to approve.”

Smith couldn’t commit to a timeline for the city to demolish the derelict hotel. “It will somewhat depend on how soon we can get prices from contractors for demolishing it…and leaving the land in a safe manner.”

Those bids would then have to be discussed at a public council meeting and one accepted before demolition could begin.

