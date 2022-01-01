After a two-day hiatus, Pacific Coastal Airlines flights will resume on Jan. 4. (File photo)

Pacific Coastal Airlines temporarily suspends operations amid Omicron outbreak

Flights are set to resume Jan. 4

Pacific Coastal Airlines is suspending operations for the next two days amid an Omicron outbreak in its Operational Control Centre.

The airline announced on Saturday (Jan. 1) they were left with no choice but to suspend operations on Jan. 2 and 3 because of the rapid transmission of the COVID-19 variant.

“It breaks my heart to be impacting the travel plans of so many customers, yet we are left with no viable alternative at this time,” said Quentin Smith, the president of the Richmond-based airline in a statement. “We are taking this quick and necessary measure to protect the integrity of our long-term schedule and safeguard our operation.”

It will be business as usual for the remainder of New Year’s Day, however, with flights operating as scheduled.

After a two-day hiatus, Pacific Coastal Airlines flights will resume on Jan. 4.

The airline is asking customers with flights on Jan. 2 and 3 to reschedule at a later date or receive a refund. More information is available on the airline’s website.

“Pacific Coastal Airlines apologizes to all customers affected by this service disruption,” the statement concluded.

