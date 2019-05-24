Pacific Rim National Park Reserve investigating after sea lion found shot in the head

Animal is believed to have been killed somewhere between Ucluelet and Tofino

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve has launched an investigation after a dead California sea lion was discovered at Combers Beach with a bullet wound in its head.

The animal was discovered on May 14 and Parks Canada is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible for the shooting, which is believed to have occurred within the Park Reserve’s boundaries.

“A bullet was recovered from the animal’s head and is being sent to a forensics lab to determine the caliber of the bullet, along with the make and model of the firearm,” according to a statement from Parks Canada on Friday afternoon.

“Human and wildlife safety is of the utmost importance to Parks Canada.Parks Canada takes action to promote coexistence between people and wildlife. Observing wildlife in their natural habitat is a privilege that comes with a responsibility to treat wildlife with the respect they deserve and need…If you have any information regarding this illegal and heinous activity, please call Parks Canada wardens at 1‑877-852-3100.”

