Pacific Rim School District gets $1.2 million for school upgrades

Money will go toward upgrades at two Port Alberni schools

The school formerly known as A.W. Neill Elementary School is renamed c’uuma?as or Tsuma-as Elementary School. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Pacific Rim School District (SD70) has received more than $1.1 million for two school capital projects.

The funding is part of $261.1 million the B.C. government is providing for the 2023-24 season for school maintenance projects, including $41 million to upgrade heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems at 101 schools throughout the province.

In Port Alberni, money has been earmarked for roofing upgrades at Tsuma-as Elementary School and HVAC upgrades at Eighth Avenue Learning Centre.

“We are making historic investments in school capital projects across the province,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education. “Schools are the cornerstones of our communities, and our government is continuing to invest in our school infrastructure to ensure that our kids have clean, safe, modern places to learn, grow and play.”

The provincial government is also increasing the annual facility grant by an additional $26.6 million to ensure school districts “have access to flexible maintenance funding if repairs or issues arise throughout the year.”

The provincial budget is slated to provide $3.4 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.

