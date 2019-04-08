Two people from Campbell River were injured after they were in involved in an ATV incident near the north side of Horne Lake on Sunday (April 7). - Photo Submitted by Collin Elm

Pair flown to hospital after mid-Island ATV incident

Arrowsmith SAR flew by helicopter to help Campbell River pair at scene near Horne Lake

Two people from Campbell River were injured after they were in involved in an ATV incident near the north side of Horne Lake on Sunday (April 7).

Oceanside RCMP, Bow Horn Bay Fire Department, Arrowsmith Search and Rescue and BC Ambulance responded to the incident at approximately 4 p.m.

“There was one quad with two riders who crashed up the north side of Horne Lake, underneath the power lines, really steep slope and loose rock,” said Nick Rivers, Arrowsmith SAR president.

RELATED: Man in his 60s dies in ATV accident near Cook Creek

Rivers said Arrowsmith SAR flew to the scene by helicopter where they performed a small rope assisted stretcher carry in order to load the injured individuals to the helicopter.

“We flew them down to the gravel pit and to BC air ambulance,” Rivers said.

A 38-year-old woman suffered an injured ankle and was transported by ground ambulance to Nanaimo hospital while a 35-year-old man sustained a pelvis and back injury and multiple lacerations and was taken to Victoria hospital by air ambulance.

Rivers said the man was in stable condition.

Cpl. Jesse Foreman of the Oceanside RCMP said the officer on scene was “blown away with the skill, co-ordination and professionalism of the fire department and Arrowsmith SAR.”

karly.blats@pqbnews.com

