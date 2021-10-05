Flames destroyed a home at 2335 Henderson Ave. on June 25, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Flames destroyed a home at 2335 Henderson Ave. on June 25, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Pair sentenced for starting 2019 Campbell River house fire

Eddie Cliffe Jr., 44, and Gwen Olney, 65, sentenced to 21 months in jail

A pair of Campbell River residents were sentenced in connection with a 2019 house fire on the Wei Wai Kum reserve.

Eddie Cliffe Jr. 44, and Gwen Olney, 65, were each given 21 months in jail, an 18 month probation, and a ban on owning firearms for 10 years, at their Oct. 1 court date at Campbell River Law Courts.

The home at 2335 Henderson Avenue was set ablaze on June 25, 2019.

READ MORE: Campbell River residents charged with arson following house fire

READ MORE: You might not know these B.C. records are public

Smoke was visible from miles away when the house went up in flames.

No injuries were reported a the time, and firefighters managed to prevent the blaze from damaging nearby homes.

The fire was fueled by propane cylinders, and a number of explosions occurred. One blast produced shrapnel that narrowly missed firefighters, according to the Campbell River Fire Department.

with files from David Gordon Koch


ronan.odoherty@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArsonCampbell RiverCourtCrime

Previous story
B.C. to offer 3rd COVID shot to 100K more immunocompromised people
Next story
B.C. education ministry forms committee to advise on vaccine mandates in schools

Just Posted

A small group of former workers, workers and family members of residents walk with placards protesting conditions at Fir Park Village on Wallace Street and Echo Village on 10th Avenue, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in Port Alberni. (MIKE YOUDS/ Special to the AV News)
Protesters hold second rally for senior care homes in Port Alberni

Victoria Quay offers a short walking path along Port Alberni’s waterfront. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
City of Port Alberni to hold open house for quay to quay path

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham, left, and Port Alberni Port Authority (PAPA) chair Shelley Chrest cut the ribbon at the grand opening for Dock+, the food hub at the former Port Fish plant by Tyee Landing, on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (MIKE YOUDS/ Special to the AV News)
The Dock+ food hub fuels appetites and innovation in Port Alberni

Representatives from Tseshaht First Nation accept the $10,000 donation at the Catalyst Port Alberni mill. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Paper Excellence makes $10,000 donation for residential school memorial in Port Alberni